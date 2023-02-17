Sharika Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 91.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in December 2022 up 91.24% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 118.93% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 89.19% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.
Sharika Enter shares closed at 6.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -82.06% over the last 12 months.
|Sharika Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.86
|4.43
|9.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.86
|4.43
|9.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.92
|2.33
|9.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.51
|0.33
|-3.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.09
|1.16
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|2.73
|1.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-2.18
|1.06
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.29
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|-1.89
|1.37
|Interest
|0.37
|0.51
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-2.40
|0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-2.40
|0.95
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-2.41
|0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-2.41
|0.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.18
|-2.41
|0.95
|Equity Share Capital
|21.65
|21.65
|21.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.56
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.56
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.56
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.56
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited