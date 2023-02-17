English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sharika Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 91.24% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in December 2022 up 91.24% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 118.93% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 89.19% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

    Sharika Enter shares closed at 6.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -82.06% over the last 12 months.

    Sharika Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.864.439.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.864.439.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.922.339.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.510.33-3.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.091.160.97
    Depreciation0.060.060.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.212.731.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-2.181.06
    Other Income0.020.290.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.10-1.891.37
    Interest0.370.510.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.28-2.400.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.28-2.400.95
    Tax-0.100.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-2.410.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-2.410.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.18-2.410.95
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.6521.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.560.22
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.560.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.560.22
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.560.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sharika Enter #Sharika Enterprises
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am