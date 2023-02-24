ShareKhan has a 'neutral' stance on pharma companies; here's why

Pharmaceutical companies delivered mixed results in the third quarter with some generic formulation makers performing well in the US market, and reported a strong uptrend in the specialty and complex generics space. Some others failed to post a robust performance.

Overall, the combined revenue growth at pharmaceutical companies covered by ShareKhan grew 11.8 percent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter. Operating profit margins also increased by 31 basis points year-on-year to 23.1 percent, but combined net profit was largely flat. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Pharmaceutical companies covered by the securities firm include Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divi's Laboratories, Ipca Labs, Lupin, Torrent Pharma, Biocon, Granules India, Laurus Labs, Abbott India, Strides Pharma, Caplin Point Laboratories and Gland Pharma.

FDA worries

While most drugmakers saw their Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) margins improve in the quarter, ShareKhan expressed concerns about the increased scrutiny by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), leading to production delays and rising guidance around research and development, coupled with higher marketing costs in the near term, which could act as headwinds against a potentially strong operating performance.

The firm also highlighted the rising risk of increased regulatory scrutiny by the US FDA may also act as an overhang on the sector's valuation.

According to ShareKhan's report, the firm prefers generic formulation companies within the pharmaceutical space due to continued complex and differentiated product launches over the next two years, particularly in the novel and biosimilar space, which can drive revenue growth and profitability over the medium term.Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma, Torrent Pharma, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are the firm's top picks within the sector.

On the other hand, the firm maintains a cautious stance when it comes to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) players such as Divi’s Laboratories, Laurus Labs and Gland Pharma.

Growth in this segment is expected to be subdued due to supply-side constraints, the normalization of COVID-19 product sales, and a slowdown in the CDMO synthesis business, which can be a drag on margins in the short-medium term.

Long-term growth drivers in place

Despite having a near-term neutral stance on the pharma sector, analysts at ShareKhan believe Indian pharmaceutical companies are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities as they are globally competitive and hold a substantial share in most markets in the long term.

The brokerage noted that key drivers that will boost growth for the industry include long-term opportunities in the US, with increasing demand for specialty/complex generics and injectables, and emerging opportunities in the API space.

The report also stated that the industry is expected to see healthy growth in the Indian market, with high single to double-digit growth projected for FY24.

ShareKhan predicts in-line to marginal outperformance for the pharma index going forward as valuations have become reasonable for large players such as Sun Pharma, Zydus Life, Dr Reddy’s and Torrent Pharma, as well as for niche India-focused players such as Abbott India.​