ShareKhan has a 'neutral' stance on pharma companies; here's why

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

The brokerage firm has given 'buy' or 'hold' calls to 13 out of the total 16 companies in its pharmaceutical coverage

Pharmaceutical companies delivered mixed results in the third quarter with some generic formulation makers performing well in the US market, and reported a strong uptrend in the specialty and complex generics space. Some others failed to post a robust performance.

Overall, the combined revenue growth at pharmaceutical companies covered by ShareKhan grew 11.8 percent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter. Operating profit margins also increased by 31 basis points year-on-year to 23.1 percent, but combined net profit was largely flat. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Pharmaceutical companies covered by the securities firm include Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divi's Laboratories, Ipca Labs, Lupin, Torrent Pharma, Biocon, Granules India, Laurus Labs, Abbott India, Strides Pharma, Caplin Point Laboratories and Gland Pharma.

FDA worries