SHAREINDIA Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.02 crore, up 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.02 crore in September 2022 up 7.13% from Rs. 162.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.92 crore in September 2022 up 17.88% from Rs. 38.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.65 crore in September 2022 up 25.42% from Rs. 57.13 crore in September 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 14.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.94 in September 2021.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,384.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.