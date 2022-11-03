English
    SHAREINDIA Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.02 crore, up 7.13% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 174.02 crore in September 2022 up 7.13% from Rs. 162.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.92 crore in September 2022 up 17.88% from Rs. 38.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.65 crore in September 2022 up 25.42% from Rs. 57.13 crore in September 2021.

    SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 14.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.94 in September 2021.

    SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,384.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.

    SHAREINDIA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations174.02191.31162.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations174.02191.31162.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.113.065.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-1.0211.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1018.0315.29
    Depreciation2.602.411.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.36108.8173.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.8460.0154.51
    Other Income3.222.480.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.0562.4955.20
    Interest9.386.378.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.6856.1247.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.6856.1247.00
    Tax14.7513.758.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.9242.3838.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.9242.3838.11
    Equity Share Capital31.9131.9131.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0813.2811.94
    Diluted EPS14.0213.2311.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0813.2811.94
    Diluted EPS14.0213.2311.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

