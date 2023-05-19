SHAREINDIA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.64 crore, up 12.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.64 crore in March 2023 up 12.08% from Rs. 232.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.93 crore in March 2023 up 51.58% from Rs. 56.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.36 crore in March 2023 up 46.14% from Rs. 83.73 crore in March 2022.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 26.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.77 in March 2022.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,229.40 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.03% returns over the last 6 months and -0.54% over the last 12 months.