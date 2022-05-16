 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SHAREINDIA Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.55 crore, up 54.25% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

Net Sales at Rs 232.55 crore in March 2022 up 54.25% from Rs. 150.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.69 crore in March 2022 up 91.08% from Rs. 29.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.73 crore in March 2022 up 86.81% from Rs. 44.82 crore in March 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 17.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.30 in March 2021.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,203.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 176.47% over the last 12 months.

SHAREINDIA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 232.55 161.04 150.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 232.55 161.04 150.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.41 0.87 17.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.84 0.21 -12.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.26 18.49 18.07
Depreciation 3.08 2.15 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.53 92.82 82.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.43 46.50 42.82
Other Income 2.22 5.79 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.65 52.29 43.49
Interest 5.96 3.82 6.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.69 48.48 36.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.69 48.48 36.92
Tax 18.00 10.82 7.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.69 37.65 29.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.69 37.65 29.67
Equity Share Capital 31.91 31.91 31.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.77 11.80 9.30
Diluted EPS 17.77 11.80 9.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.77 11.80 9.30
Diluted EPS 17.77 11.80 9.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
