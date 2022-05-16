SHAREINDIA Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.55 crore, up 54.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.55 crore in March 2022 up 54.25% from Rs. 150.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.69 crore in March 2022 up 91.08% from Rs. 29.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.73 crore in March 2022 up 86.81% from Rs. 44.82 crore in March 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 17.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.30 in March 2021.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,203.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 176.47% over the last 12 months.