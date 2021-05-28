SHAREINDIA Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.75 crore, up 67.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.75 crore in March 2021 up 67.16% from Rs. 90.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.67 crore in March 2021 up 102.22% from Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.82 crore in March 2021 up 99.38% from Rs. 22.48 crore in March 2020.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.60 in March 2020.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 508.05 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 380.65% returns over the last 6 months