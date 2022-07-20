 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SHAREINDIA Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.31 crore, up 62.79% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

Net Sales at Rs 191.31 crore in June 2022 up 62.79% from Rs. 117.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2022 up 75.5% from Rs. 24.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.90 crore in June 2022 up 60.13% from Rs. 40.53 crore in June 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 13.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.57 in June 2021.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,198.15 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 130.13% over the last 12 months.

SHAREINDIA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 191.31 232.55 117.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 191.31 232.55 117.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.06 1.41 0.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.02 0.84 5.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.03 21.26 14.85
Depreciation 2.41 3.08 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.81 127.53 55.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.01 78.43 38.47
Other Income 2.48 2.22 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.49 80.65 38.97
Interest 6.37 5.96 6.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.12 74.69 32.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.12 74.69 32.06
Tax 13.75 18.00 7.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.38 56.69 24.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.38 56.69 24.15
Equity Share Capital 31.91 31.91 31.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.28 17.77 7.57
Diluted EPS 13.23 17.77 7.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.28 17.77 7.57
Diluted EPS 13.23 17.77 7.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SHAREINDIA
first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.