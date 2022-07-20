SHAREINDIA Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.31 crore, up 62.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.31 crore in June 2022 up 62.79% from Rs. 117.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2022 up 75.5% from Rs. 24.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.90 crore in June 2022 up 60.13% from Rs. 40.53 crore in June 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 13.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.57 in June 2021.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,198.15 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 130.13% over the last 12 months.