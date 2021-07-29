SHAREINDIA Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.52 crore, up 38.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.52 crore in June 2021 up 38.52% from Rs. 84.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in June 2021 up 115.9% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.53 crore in June 2021 up 116.39% from Rs. 18.73 crore in June 2020.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.51 in June 2020.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 561.15 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 223.99% returns over the last 6 months