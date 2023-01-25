 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SHAREINDIA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore in December 2022 up 20.37% from Rs. 161.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.79 crore in December 2022 up 48.16% from Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.21 crore in December 2022 up 58.36% from Rs. 54.44 crore in December 2021.

SHAREINDIA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 193.84 174.02 161.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 193.84 174.02 161.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.95 0.11 0.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.78 0.01 0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.09 17.10 18.49
Depreciation 2.86 2.60 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.20 88.36 92.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.52 65.84 46.50
Other Income 2.83 3.22 5.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.35 69.05 52.29
Interest 10.39 9.38 3.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.95 59.68 48.48
Exceptional Items 1.47 -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.42 59.68 48.48
Tax 18.63 14.75 10.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.79 44.92 37.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.79 44.92 37.65
Equity Share Capital 31.91 31.91 31.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.08 14.08 11.80
Diluted EPS 17.48 14.02 11.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.08 14.08 11.80
Diluted EPS 17.48 14.02 11.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited