    SHAREINDIA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore in December 2022 up 20.37% from Rs. 161.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.79 crore in December 2022 up 48.16% from Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.21 crore in December 2022 up 58.36% from Rs. 54.44 crore in December 2021.

    SHAREINDIA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.84174.02161.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.84174.02161.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.950.110.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.780.010.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.0917.1018.49
    Depreciation2.862.602.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.2088.3692.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.5265.8446.50
    Other Income2.833.225.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.3569.0552.29
    Interest10.399.383.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.9559.6848.48
    Exceptional Items1.47----
    P/L Before Tax74.4259.6848.48
    Tax18.6314.7510.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.7944.9237.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.7944.9237.65
    Equity Share Capital31.9131.9131.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0814.0811.80
    Diluted EPS17.4814.0211.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0814.0811.80
    Diluted EPS17.4814.0211.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited