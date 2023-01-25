SHAREINDIA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore in December 2022 up 20.37% from Rs. 161.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.79 crore in December 2022 up 48.16% from Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.21 crore in December 2022 up 58.36% from Rs. 54.44 crore in December 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 17.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.80 in December 2021.

