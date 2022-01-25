SHAREINDIA Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.04 crore, up 57.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.04 crore in December 2021 up 57.18% from Rs. 102.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2021 up 148.16% from Rs. 15.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.44 crore in December 2021 up 143.14% from Rs. 22.39 crore in December 2020.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 11.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.76 in December 2020.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,212.35 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 115.91% returns over the last 6 months and 594.76% over the last 12 months.