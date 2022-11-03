 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SHAREINDIA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.87 crore, up 12.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

Net Sales at Rs 239.87 crore in September 2022 up 12.63% from Rs. 212.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.56 crore in September 2022 up 67.19% from Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.32 crore in September 2022 up 51.74% from Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 22.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.42 in September 2021.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,384.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.

SHAREINDIA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 239.87 230.69 212.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 239.87 230.69 212.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.11 3.06 5.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -1.02 12.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.66 28.11 22.50
Depreciation 2.88 2.63 1.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.32 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.86 112.19 103.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.02 85.70 66.78
Other Income 3.42 2.55 5.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.44 88.26 72.06
Interest 14.17 10.28 8.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.27 77.97 63.67
Exceptional Items -- -- -6.99
P/L Before Tax 95.27 77.97 56.68
Tax 23.21 18.79 13.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.06 59.18 42.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.06 59.18 42.79
Minority Interest -0.50 -0.25 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.01 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.56 58.93 42.80
Equity Share Capital 31.91 31.91 31.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.43 18.47 13.42
Diluted EPS 22.34 18.40 13.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.43 18.47 13.42
Diluted EPS 22.34 18.40 13.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

