English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SHAREINDIA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.87 crore, up 12.63% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 239.87 crore in September 2022 up 12.63% from Rs. 212.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.56 crore in September 2022 up 67.19% from Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.32 crore in September 2022 up 51.74% from Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2021.

    SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 22.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.42 in September 2021.

    Close

    SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,384.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.

    SHAREINDIA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations239.87230.69212.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations239.87230.69212.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.113.065.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-1.0212.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.6628.1122.50
    Depreciation2.882.631.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.32----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.86112.19103.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.0285.7066.78
    Other Income3.422.555.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.4488.2672.06
    Interest14.1710.288.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.2777.9763.67
    Exceptional Items-----6.99
    P/L Before Tax95.2777.9756.68
    Tax23.2118.7913.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.0659.1842.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.0659.1842.79
    Minority Interest-0.50-0.25--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.010.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.5658.9342.80
    Equity Share Capital31.9131.9131.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4318.4713.42
    Diluted EPS22.3418.4013.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4318.4713.42
    Diluted EPS22.3418.4013.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SHAREINDIA
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am