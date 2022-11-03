SHAREINDIA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.87 crore, up 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.87 crore in September 2022 up 12.63% from Rs. 212.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.56 crore in September 2022 up 67.19% from Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.32 crore in September 2022 up 51.74% from Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 22.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.42 in September 2021.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,384.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.