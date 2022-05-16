 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SHAREINDIA Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.94 crore, up 52.98% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.94 crore in March 2022 up 52.98% from Rs. 191.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.22 crore in March 2022 up 109.99% from Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.40 crore in March 2022 up 91.58% from Rs. 58.67 crore in March 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 23.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.23 in March 2021.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,203.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 176.47% over the last 12 months.

SHAREINDIA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.94 201.00 191.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.94 201.00 191.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.45 29.51 17.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.84 0.87 -12.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.67 29.51 23.85
Depreciation 3.44 2.25 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.54 0.21 0.28
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 145.92 72.01 106.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.08 66.64 54.44
Other Income 1.89 2.29 2.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.96 68.93 57.30
Interest 8.42 5.69 11.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.54 63.24 45.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 100.54 63.24 45.90
Tax 24.50 14.42 10.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.04 48.81 35.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.04 48.81 35.83
Minority Interest -0.81 0.13 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 0.01 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.22 48.96 35.82
Equity Share Capital 31.91 31.91 31.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.83 15.30 11.23
Diluted EPS 23.83 15.30 11.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.83 15.30 11.23
Diluted EPS 23.83 15.30 11.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SHAREINDIA
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.