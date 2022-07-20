 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SHAREINDIA Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.69 crore, up 54.23% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

Net Sales at Rs 230.69 crore in June 2022 up 54.23% from Rs. 149.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.93 crore in June 2022 up 72.4% from Rs. 34.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.89 crore in June 2022 up 63.15% from Rs. 55.71 crore in June 2021.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 18.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.71 in June 2021.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,198.15 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 130.13% over the last 12 months.

SHAREINDIA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 230.69 292.94 149.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 230.69 292.94 149.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.06 1.45 1.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.02 0.84 5.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.11 33.67 27.29
Depreciation 2.63 3.44 1.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.54 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.19 145.92 64.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.70 107.08 49.07
Other Income 2.55 1.89 5.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.26 108.96 54.12
Interest 10.28 8.42 9.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.97 100.54 44.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.97 100.54 44.99
Tax 18.79 24.50 10.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.18 76.04 34.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.18 76.04 34.15
Minority Interest -0.25 -0.81 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.02 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.93 75.22 34.18
Equity Share Capital 31.91 31.91 31.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.47 23.83 10.71
Diluted EPS 18.40 23.83 10.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.47 23.83 10.71
Diluted EPS 18.40 23.83 10.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SHAREINDIA
first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
