SHAREINDIA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 275.80 crore, up 37.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.80 crore in December 2022 up 37.21% from Rs. 201.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.07 crore in December 2022 up 88.05% from Rs. 48.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.85 crore in December 2022 up 102.09% from Rs. 71.18 crore in December 2021.