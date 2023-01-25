 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SHAREINDIA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 275.80 crore, up 37.21% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

Net Sales at Rs 275.80 crore in December 2022 up 37.21% from Rs. 201.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.07 crore in December 2022 up 88.05% from Rs. 48.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.85 crore in December 2022 up 102.09% from Rs. 71.18 crore in December 2021.

SHAREINDIA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 275.80 239.87 201.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 275.80 239.87 201.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.95 0.11 29.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.78 0.01 0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.90 30.66 29.51
Depreciation 3.13 2.88 2.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.35 0.32 0.21
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.25 99.86 72.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.99 106.02 66.64
Other Income 3.73 3.42 2.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.72 109.44 68.93
Interest 17.71 14.17 5.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.00 95.27 63.24
Exceptional Items 1.47 -- --
P/L Before Tax 124.47 95.27 63.24
Tax 31.93 23.21 14.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.54 72.06 48.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.54 72.06 48.81
Minority Interest -0.45 -0.50 0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.01 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 92.07 71.56 48.96
Equity Share Capital 31.91 31.91 31.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.34 22.43 15.30
Diluted EPS 28.75 22.34 15.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.34 22.43 15.30
Diluted EPS 28.75 22.34 15.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited