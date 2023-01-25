English
    SHAREINDIA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 275.80 crore, up 37.21% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 275.80 crore in December 2022 up 37.21% from Rs. 201.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.07 crore in December 2022 up 88.05% from Rs. 48.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.85 crore in December 2022 up 102.09% from Rs. 71.18 crore in December 2021.

    SHAREINDIA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations275.80239.87201.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations275.80239.87201.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.950.1129.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.780.010.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.9030.6629.51
    Depreciation3.132.882.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.350.320.21
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.2599.8672.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.99106.0266.64
    Other Income3.733.422.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.72109.4468.93
    Interest17.7114.175.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.0095.2763.24
    Exceptional Items1.47----
    P/L Before Tax124.4795.2763.24
    Tax31.9323.2114.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.5472.0648.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.5472.0648.81
    Minority Interest-0.45-0.500.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.010.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.0771.5648.96
    Equity Share Capital31.9131.9131.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3422.4315.30
    Diluted EPS28.7522.3415.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3422.4315.30
    Diluted EPS28.7522.3415.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited