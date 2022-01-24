SHAREINDIA Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.00 crore, up 81.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.00 crore in December 2021 up 81.16% from Rs. 110.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.96 crore in December 2021 up 178.13% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.18 crore in December 2021 up 165.3% from Rs. 26.83 crore in December 2020.

SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 15.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.52 in December 2020.

SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,282.00 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.95% returns over the last 6 months and 588.69% over the last 12 months.