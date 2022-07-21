business Share Market Live: Windfall Tax On Oil Exports Slashed | Top Stocks To Watch | Morning Trade The government on July 20 scrapped a windfall tax on the export of petrol and cut the levy on overseas shipments of diesel and ATF as well as on domestically produced crude oil following a decline in global oil prices. While the Rs 6 a litre export duty on petrol was scrapped, the tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) was cut by Rs 2 per litre each to Rs 11 and Rs 4 respectively, government notifications showed. The tax on domestically produced crude was also cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne from Rs 23,250. Who will benefit from the tax cuts? We ask Nitin Sharma of Moneycontrol Pro. On the spotlight today: Tata Communications, IndusInd Bank, Ceat, AU Small Finance Bank. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.