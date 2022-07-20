English
    Share India Securities Limited outperforms market indicators to register another robust quarter

    July 20, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

    Share India Securities Limited, one of India’s leading technology-based financial conglomerates continued its growth trajectory, closing the first quarter of F.Y. 2022-23 with industry-leading growth in both revenue and PAT.

    The Consolidated Revenue of the Company grew by more than 50% year-on-year to 233.24 Crore against 154.63 Crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, continued to maintain its track record of consistency in performance through the different market and macroeconomic cycles due to its diversified business model.

    Share India Securities Limited is a key player in the Indian derivative market segment and is a pioneer when it comes to technology and has maintained its position because of constant innovation and R&D.

    Share India continues to develop its product portfolio and will expand its customer base along with enhancing customer experience. Going forward the company will further hone customers’ access to algorithm-based trading. Backed by its network of 850 AP/Franchises the company’s Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) grew from 9400 Crore last year in the corresponding first quarter to a staggering 13,800 Crore this quarter. Earning per share grew from 10.71 to 18.47 YoY.

    Commenting on the announcement of results, Mr. Kamlesh Shah, Managing Director, Share India Securities Limited, said, "Even though there has been some uncertainty in the market, our company has shown significant growth owing to our strong fundamentals and commitment to our customers."

    Mr. Sachin Gupta, CEO, and Whole Time Director, Share India said, "We will continue to innovate in multiple directions to sustain this growth trajectory." The impetus will be on introducing world-class internet-based technology platforms that allow us to take the pole position in the retail market.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Q1 #Results #Share India Securities Limited
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:55 pm
