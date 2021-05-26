Share India Sec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.75 crore, up 67.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.75 crore in March 2021 up 67.16% from Rs. 90.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.67 crore in March 2021 up 102.22% from Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.82 crore in March 2021 up 99.38% from Rs. 22.48 crore in March 2020.

Share India Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.60 in March 2020.

Share India Sec shares closed at 475.20 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 353.44% returns over the last 6 months