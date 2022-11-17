Shardul Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.95 crore, up 35.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.95 crore in September 2022 up 35.02% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2022 up 37.06% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in September 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2021.

Shardul Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in September 2021.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 101.60 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.95% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.