Shardul Sec Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore, down 23.52% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore in September 2018 down 23.52% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2018 down 34.8% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2018 down 65.47% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2017.

Shardul Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2017.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 50.00 on October 25, 2018 (BSE)