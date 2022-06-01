Shardul Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 115.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 115.44% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 up 155.79% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 up 331.58% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Shardul Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2021.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 90.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.36% returns over the last 6 months and 70.78% over the last 12 months.