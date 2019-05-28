Shardul Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 32.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2019 up 32.86% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 up 20.46% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 up 134.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

Shardul Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2018.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 44.50 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.16% returns over the last 6 months and 11.11% over the last 12 months.