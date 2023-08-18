Shardul Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.73 crore, up 2287.3% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 28.73 -4.46 -1.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 28.73 -4.46 -1.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.15 0.19 0.12 Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.86 0.25 3.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.65 -4.96 -5.34 Other Income 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.65 -4.96 -5.34 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.65 -4.96 -5.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.65 -4.96 -5.34 Tax 5.75 -0.76 -0.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.91 -4.20 -4.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.91 -4.20 -4.76 Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.52 -2.40 -2.72 Diluted EPS 12.52 -2.40 -2.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.52 -2.40 -2.72 Diluted EPS 12.52 -2.40 -2.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited