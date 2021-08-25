Shardul Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, down 37.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in June 2021 down 37.82% from Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021 down 40.36% from Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2021 down 38.45% from Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2020.

Shardul Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2020.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 57.05 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.87% returns over the last 6 months and 16.43% over the last 12 months.