Shardul Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, up 897.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in December 2022 up 897.01% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 up 306.22% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 up 313.1% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.