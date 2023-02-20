 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shardul Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, up 897.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shardul Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in December 2022 up 897.01% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 up 306.22% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 up 313.1% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

Shardul Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.97 8.95 0.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.97 8.95 0.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.16 0.12
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.13 1.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.51 8.59 -1.75
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.51 8.59 -1.75
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.51 8.59 -1.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.51 8.59 -1.75
Tax 0.50 1.44 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.01 7.15 -1.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.01 7.15 -1.46
Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 4.09 -0.83
Diluted EPS 1.72 4.09 -0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 4.09 -0.83
Diluted EPS 1.72 4.09 -0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited