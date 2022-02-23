Shardul Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 95.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 95.91% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021 down 118.15% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021 down 117.89% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2020.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 99.45 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)