Shardul Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 95.91% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shardul Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 95.91% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021 down 118.15% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021 down 117.89% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2020.
Shardul Sec shares closed at 99.45 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)
|Shardul Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|6.63
|9.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|6.63
|9.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.15
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.96
|0.13
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|6.28
|9.32
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|6.29
|9.32
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.75
|6.29
|9.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.75
|6.29
|9.32
|Tax
|-0.29
|1.07
|1.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.46
|5.22
|8.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.46
|5.22
|8.05
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|2.98
|4.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|2.98
|4.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|2.98
|4.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|2.98
|4.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited