Shardul Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore, up 201.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore in December 2020 up 201.24% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2020 up 237.2% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2020 up 227.18% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2019.

Shardul Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2019.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 56.00 on February 25, 2021 (BSE)