Shardul Sec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 54.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2018 down 54.94% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2018 down 53.62% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2018 down 51.56% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2017.

Shardul Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2017.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 50.00 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.04% returns over the last 6 months and -1.77% over the last 12 months.