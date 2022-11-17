Shardul Sec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore in September 2022 up 23.43% from Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2022 up 27.48% from Rs. 6.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2021.

Shardul Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2021.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 101.60 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.95% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.