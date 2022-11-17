Shardul Sec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shardul Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore in September 2022 up 23.43% from Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2022 up 27.48% from Rs. 6.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2021.

    Shardul Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2021.

    Shardul Sec shares closed at 101.60 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.95% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.

    Shardul Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.31-0.698.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.31-0.698.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.280.42
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.434.240.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.44-5.317.54
    Other Income0.05--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.49-5.317.55
    Interest--0.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.49-5.337.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.49-5.337.55
    Tax1.59-0.581.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.90-4.756.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.90-4.756.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.90-4.756.20
    Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.51-2.713.54
    Diluted EPS4.51-2.713.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.51-2.713.54
    Diluted EPS4.51-2.713.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

