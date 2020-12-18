Shardul Sec Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, down 58.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in September 2020 down 58.27% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2020 down 74.38% from Rs. 6.68 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2020 down 62.97% from Rs. 6.59 crore in September 2019.

Shardul Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.82 in September 2019.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 45.90 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 4.32% over the last 12 months.