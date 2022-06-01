 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shardul Sec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 59.34% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shardul Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2022 up 59.34% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 up 195.07% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022 up 1470% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Shardul Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 90.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.36% returns over the last 6 months and 70.78% over the last 12 months.

Shardul Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.01 1.00 1.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.01 1.00 1.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.34 0.45
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.37 2.06 0.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.22 -1.50 -0.20
Other Income 0.06 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.28 -1.49 -0.19
Interest 0.06 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.22 -1.49 -0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.22 -1.49 -0.19
Tax 0.26 -0.23 0.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.96 -1.26 -1.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.96 -1.26 -1.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.96 -1.26 -1.01
Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 -0.72 -0.58
Diluted EPS 0.55 -0.72 -0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 -0.72 -0.58
Diluted EPS 0.55 -0.72 -0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:30 am
