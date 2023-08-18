Shardul Sec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore, up 4485.2% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 30.43 -4.40 -0.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 30.43 -4.40 -0.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.25 0.33 0.28 Depreciation 0.10 0.09 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.12 0.78 4.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.97 -5.61 -5.31 Other Income 0.01 -0.06 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.98 -5.67 -5.31 Interest -- 0.00 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.98 -5.67 -5.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.98 -5.67 -5.33 Tax 6.00 -0.98 -0.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.98 -4.69 -4.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.98 -4.69 -4.75 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.98 -4.69 -4.75 Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.13 -2.68 -2.71 Diluted EPS 13.13 -2.68 -2.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.13 -2.68 -2.71 Diluted EPS 13.13 -2.68 -2.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited