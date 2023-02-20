Shardul Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, up 430.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in December 2022 up 430.09% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 397% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2022 up 417.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.