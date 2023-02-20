 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shardul Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, up 430.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shardul Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in December 2022 up 430.09% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 397% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2022 up 417.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

Shardul Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.28 10.31 1.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.28 10.31 1.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.35 0.34
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.43 2.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.33 9.44 -1.50
Other Income 0.03 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.36 9.49 -1.49
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.36 9.49 -1.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.36 9.49 -1.49
Tax 0.62 1.59 -0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.74 7.90 -1.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.74 7.90 -1.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.74 7.90 -1.26
Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.14 4.51 -0.72
Diluted EPS 2.14 4.51 -0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.14 4.51 -0.72
Diluted EPS 2.14 4.51 -0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
