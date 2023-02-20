Shardul Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, up 430.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in December 2022 up 430.09% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 397% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2022 up 417.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

Shardul Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 104.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -4.24% over the last 12 months.