Shardul Sec Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 91.19% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shardul Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in December 2021 down 91.19% from Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 down 114.05% from Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021 down 113.22% from Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2020.
Shardul Sec shares closed at 99.45 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)
|Shardul Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.00
|8.35
|11.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.00
|8.35
|11.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.42
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.06
|0.31
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.50
|7.54
|10.49
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|7.55
|10.50
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.49
|7.55
|10.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.49
|7.55
|10.50
|Tax
|-0.23
|1.35
|1.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.26
|6.20
|8.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.26
|6.20
|8.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.26
|6.20
|8.97
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|3.54
|5.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|3.54
|5.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|3.54
|5.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|3.54
|5.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
