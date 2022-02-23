Shardul Sec Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 91.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in December 2021 down 91.19% from Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 down 114.05% from Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021 down 113.22% from Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2020.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 99.45 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)