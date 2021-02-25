Shardul Sec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore, up 207.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore in December 2020 up 207.32% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2020 up 252.61% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2020 up 254.18% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2019.

Shardul Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.45 in December 2019.

Shardul Sec shares closed at 58.90 on February 23, 2021 (BSE)