Sharda Motor Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 587.13 crore, up 32.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.13 crore in September 2021 up 32.15% from Rs. 444.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.70 crore in September 2021 up 111% from Rs. 21.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.34 crore in September 2021 up 77.33% from Rs. 40.23 crore in September 2020.

Sharda Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 36.42 in September 2020.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 630.80 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.27% returns over the last 6 months and 220.20% over the last 12 months.