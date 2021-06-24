Sharda Motor Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 604.17 crore, up 154.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 604.17 crore in March 2021 up 154.85% from Rs. 237.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.89 crore in March 2021 up 274.23% from Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2021 up 105.67% from Rs. 28.21 crore in March 2020.

Sharda Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 55.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.78 in March 2020.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 458.50 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.60% returns over the last 6 months and 178.79% over the last 12 months.