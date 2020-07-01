Sharda Motor Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 237.07 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.07 crore in March 2020 down 16.85% from Rs. 285.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2020 down 64.59% from Rs. 24.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.21 crore in March 2020 down 40.32% from Rs. 47.27 crore in March 2019.

Sharda Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 41.74 in March 2019.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 909.10 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.07% returns over the last 6 months and -30.80% over the last 12 months.