Sharda Motor Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 285.11 crore, down 9.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.11 crore in March 2019 down 9.02% from Rs. 313.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.82 crore in March 2019 up 10.26% from Rs. 22.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.27 crore in March 2019 up 1% from Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2018.

Sharda Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 41.74 in March 2019 from Rs. 37.86 in March 2018.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 1,436.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -25.61% over the last 12 months.