    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sharda Motor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 654.10 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Motor Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 654.10 crore in June 2023 up 4.19% from Rs. 627.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.09 crore in June 2023 up 23.22% from Rs. 44.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.64 crore in June 2023 up 25.67% from Rs. 68.94 crore in June 2022.

    Sharda Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 18.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.04 in June 2022.

    Sharda Motor shares closed at 868.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.49% returns over the last 6 months and 11.54% over the last 12 months.

    Sharda Motor Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations654.10688.16627.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations654.10688.16627.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials508.37524.51481.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.4216.9816.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.503.058.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.2525.1223.45
    Depreciation12.1814.088.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.3237.3737.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.0667.0551.82
    Other Income18.4013.708.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.4680.7559.99
    Interest0.510.160.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.9580.5959.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.9580.5959.69
    Tax18.8620.0414.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.0960.5544.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.0960.5544.71
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.5320.3615.04
    Diluted EPS18.5320.3615.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.5320.3615.04
    Diluted EPS18.5320.3615.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sharda Motor #Sharda Motor Industries
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

