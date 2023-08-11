Sharda Motor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 654.10 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.10 crore in June 2023 up 4.19% from Rs. 627.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.09 crore in June 2023 up 23.22% from Rs. 44.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.64 crore in June 2023 up 25.67% from Rs. 68.94 crore in June 2022.

Sharda Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 18.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.04 in June 2022.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 868.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.49% returns over the last 6 months and 11.54% over the last 12 months.