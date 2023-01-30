Sharda Motor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore, up 18.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 578.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.08 crore in December 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 42.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.41 crore in December 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 67.64 crore in December 2021.