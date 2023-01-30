English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sharda Motor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore, up 18.56% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Motor Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 578.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.08 crore in December 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 42.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.41 crore in December 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 67.64 crore in December 2021.

    Sharda Motor Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations686.00697.96578.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations686.00697.96578.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials547.67545.38462.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.9616.5812.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.61-5.14-10.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.9423.9422.97
    Depreciation12.5510.709.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.8641.5129.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.6364.9952.16
    Other Income11.238.635.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.8673.6357.73
    Interest0.760.690.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.1072.9457.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.1072.9457.31
    Tax16.0218.8514.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.0854.0942.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.0854.0942.75
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5018.1914.38
    Diluted EPS15.5018.1914.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5018.1914.38
    Diluted EPS15.5018.1914.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited